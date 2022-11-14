State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.06 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of BJ opened at $76.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

