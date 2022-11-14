State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.17 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,801,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,283,537,000 after purchasing an additional 430,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,642,000 after acquiring an additional 133,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,210,000 after acquiring an additional 846,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,273,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 203,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,245,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 455,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $38,488,512.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 224,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,926,494.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,273,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares in the company, valued at $17,245,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and have sold 938,661 shares worth $74,756,389. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.1 %

ARES opened at $84.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.