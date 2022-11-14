State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,178 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISH. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 430.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,558 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 62.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter worth $8,383,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter worth $7,099,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $1,840,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 417,965 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,691 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Stock Up 5.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ DISH opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.81.

DISH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.