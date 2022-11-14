State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 581.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1,973.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $162.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

