State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

MRTX stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $154.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.84.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.07.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

