State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

About Grand Canyon Education

LOPE opened at $108.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.77. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $109.97.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

