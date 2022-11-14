State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 68.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MSA Safety by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in MSA Safety by 15.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock opened at $138.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.75 and a twelve month high of $156.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.52%.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

