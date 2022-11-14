State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.3 %

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $133.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

