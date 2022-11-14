State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

SRC stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.