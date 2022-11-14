State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Primerica by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Primerica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 3.7% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $139.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.21. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $163.64.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PRI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

