State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,323 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,323 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Teradata Price Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.