State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,803 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $267,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 40.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In related news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Stock Down 3.6 %

FNB stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FNB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

