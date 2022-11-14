State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,707 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avnet were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 110.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 442.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 29.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

