State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,767 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 38.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 28.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 27.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 123,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKX. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

