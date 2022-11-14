State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,835 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IAA were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 841.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA Stock Performance

Shares of IAA stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $55.01. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). IAA had a return on equity of 80.62% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

IAA Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.