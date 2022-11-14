State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,315 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PVH were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,784,000 after purchasing an additional 103,775 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in shares of PVH by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,651,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,946,000 after buying an additional 205,122 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PVH by 68.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $61.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $124.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH Cuts Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

