State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,493 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $114,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 503,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,608.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $340,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,569,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,630,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $114,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,608.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,496 shares of company stock worth $7,554,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

