State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,828 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THO. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter worth about $85,835,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,644,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,764,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 7,770.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter worth about $18,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $90.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.70.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THOR Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.