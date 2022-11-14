State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,187 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.5% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.66%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

