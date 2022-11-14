State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 715 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,120,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,012,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,529,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,531,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 332,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,793,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 331,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after buying an additional 93,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

VMI opened at $319.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $326.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.71 and a 200 day moving average of $265.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.