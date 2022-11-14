State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,937 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,511 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Lyft by 139.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.68.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lyft to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.13.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

