State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,553 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

