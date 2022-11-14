State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,404 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,011 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,425 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 55.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 2.4 %

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $53.46 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.