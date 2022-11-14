Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,371,000 after acquiring an additional 280,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 938,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,281,000 after acquiring an additional 140,308 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 123,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Stericycle stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.83.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

