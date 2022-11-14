Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 41.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $4.07 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.60 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uranium Energy Company Profile

UEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

