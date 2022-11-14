Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 369 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 492.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $59,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Brunswick to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Brunswick Trading Up 5.3 %

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Shares of BC stock opened at $79.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $103.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

