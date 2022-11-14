Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 211.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPX. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

TPX stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

