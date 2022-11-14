Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,400,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 24.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 7.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Wix.com from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $84.99 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

