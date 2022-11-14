The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $87.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.36.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Performance

IAC stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.88. IAC has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $140.77.

Insider Activity at IAC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 141,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 433,400 shares of company stock worth $14,996,522 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in IAC in the second quarter worth about $2,044,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IAC by 16.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in IAC in the first quarter worth about $9,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IAC by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 96.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.