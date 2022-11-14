The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in New York Times by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1,737.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $36.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.96. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $48.62.

New York Times Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

