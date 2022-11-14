The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Timken were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Timken by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Timken by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 422,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $23,887,564.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,882. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Up 1.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.