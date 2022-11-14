The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 13.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 13.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $531,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 11.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

