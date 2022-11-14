Tobam Buys 2,011 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tobam raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1,297.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $68,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $247.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.65. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

