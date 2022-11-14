Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Stake Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 39.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 484.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 280,612 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 34.7% in the second quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 129,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,492 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $376.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.53. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 42.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.