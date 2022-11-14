VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $28.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

