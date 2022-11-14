Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,123,000 after purchasing an additional 249,110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,602,000 after acquiring an additional 60,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $190.10 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.28.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.