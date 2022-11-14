Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,014 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 928,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 81,693 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 92,764 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WNEB opened at $9.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $203.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. Analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNEB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Western New England Bancorp to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Western New England Bancorp to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

