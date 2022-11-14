WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 382.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in WestRock by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in WestRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WRK. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WestRock Stock Up 1.9 %

WRK stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

