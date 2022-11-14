XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Stock Up 3.2 %

XPO Logistics stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

