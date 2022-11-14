Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WVE. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 196,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,911,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 417,134 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.31.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 3,662.25% and a negative return on equity of 723.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

