Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

