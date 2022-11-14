Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,354,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,738,000 after purchasing an additional 47,770 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 34,563.8% in the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,868,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,596,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 143,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 244,292 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,802,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

WETF opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

WETF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

