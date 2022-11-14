Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,974,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 463,882 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $38,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,058,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,008,000 after purchasing an additional 979,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MLCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 12.3 %

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $7.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 182.94% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The business had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.51 million. Research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.