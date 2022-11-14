Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,636 Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience Price Performance
HBIO opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.12.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.