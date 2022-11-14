Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,636 Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

In other Harvard Bioscience news, Director Bertrand Loy bought 9,291 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $31,682.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 399,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,809.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green bought 40,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,248,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,173,707.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bertrand Loy bought 9,291 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $31,682.31. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 399,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,809.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 72,651 shares of company stock worth $234,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

HBIO opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.12.

About Harvard Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.