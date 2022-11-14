Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stake in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) by 835.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,851 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Meta Materials were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Meta Materials by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Meta Materials by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Meta Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Meta Materials by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Materials Price Performance

MMAT stock opened at 1.31 on Monday. Meta Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of 0.63 and a 12-month high of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.12.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

