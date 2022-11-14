Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 116.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 266.7% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.45. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Werewolf Therapeutics Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.