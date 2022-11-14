Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vaxart by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,860,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after acquiring an additional 90,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 34.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 836,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 214,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 28.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 140,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VXRT. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Vaxart from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Vaxart stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.13.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

