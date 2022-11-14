Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 10,667 Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 43,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Luna Innovations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Luna Innovations from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Luna Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Luna Innovations Trading Up 18.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $6.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

