Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 17,020 Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Tuya by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,717,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,617 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Tuya by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 698,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tuya by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 240,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TUYA opened at $0.99 on Monday. Tuya Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

