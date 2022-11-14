Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 30,825 Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Maiden by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maiden by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maiden by 21.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maiden by 80.3% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the second quarter worth $53,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.30 on Monday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $200.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

